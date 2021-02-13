BAR vs ALA Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Barcelona will be looking to bounce back when they welcome Deportivo Alaves on Saturday in La Liga. The Spanish giants’ form came to a screeching halt when they were beaten 2-0 defeat by Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final in midweek.

Barcelona, however, will be looking to bridge the gap to league leaders Atletico Madrid to just five points if win over Alaves on Saturday. They are currently third in the league table with 43 points on the board.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have improved after a poor run of results.

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

BAR vs ALA La Liga 2020-21, Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook pages.

BAR vs ALA La Liga 2020-21, Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: Match Details

Sunday, February 13- 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

La Liga 2020-21, BAR vs ALA Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves

La Liga 2020-21, BAR vs ALA Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-captain: Lucas Perez

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Lucas Perez

BAR vs ALA, La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Deportivo Alaves: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig; Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

BAR vs ALA, La Liga 2020-21 Deportivo Alaves possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Edgar Mendez; Joselu, Lucas Perez