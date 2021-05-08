BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid: Barcelona are set to play the biggest La Liga 2020-21 match this weekend when they host league-leaders Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday. The hosts are currently third in the table, level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are two points clear at the top.

Both sides are locked in a battle for the league title and cannot afford to drop points in this high octane fixture. The BAR vs ATL La Liga 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 07:45 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between BAR vs ATL, here is everything you need to know:

BAR vs ATL Telecast and Live Streaming details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India. However, fans can live stream for free on the official La Liga Facebook page.

BAR vs ATL Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at Camp Nou, in Barcelona. The game will begin at 07:45 PM IST.

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Gerard Pique

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jose Gimenez

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

BAR vs ATL Probable XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo; Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak (GK); Renan Lodi, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

