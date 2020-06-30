BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Reigning champions Barcelona will be eyeing to reclaim their top slot in the league standing when they welcome Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, June 30, in their La Liga 2019-20 fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Camp Nou stadium. Currently, Barca are two points behind Real Madrid,who are sitting on top with 71 points. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have produced a clinical performance in their post lockdown games. Their successive victories have seen them making it to the top three. They have 58 points in their kitty.

The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona fixture will commence from 1:30am.

The Catalans will once again miss the company of midfielder Frenkie De Jong and forward Ousmane Dembélé.

As for Atletico, Koke, Stefan Savic, Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermoso have been sidelined from today’s game.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Probable XI vs Atletico Madrid: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suárez, Griezmann

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid Probable XI vs Barcelona:Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Felipe, Lodi; Llorente, Thomas, Herrera, Saúl; Félix, Costa