BAR vs CEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for La Liga match between Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Barcelona’s hope to win the La Liga title ended last weekend after they were held for a disappointing draw at the hands of 13th placed Levante. However, the Catalan giants will be desperate to pick full three points when they host Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou in their next La Liga fixture on Sunday.

Barcelona are currently placed at the third spot in the points table – four points behind league leader Atletico Madrid and two points behind bitter rival Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Celta occupies the 8th spot in La Liga standings. However, they are unbeaten in their last four games and will look to continue their winning momentum against Ronald Koeman’s side.

Both Barca and Celta Vigo have faced each other on 37 occasions, with Barcelona emerging victorious 17 times. Celta Vigo won nine games and 11 encounters ended in a draw. The last time, the two-faced each other in October 2020; Barca registered a comfortable 3-0 win.

Ahead of the match between BAR vs CEV; here is everything you need to know:

BAR vs CEV Live Streaming

The match between BAR vs CEV can be live-streamed on Facebook in India.

BAR vs CEV Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 16 at the Camp Nou Stadium of Barcelona. The game will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

BAR vs CEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain- Antoine Griezmann

Goal-Keeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defender: Carlos Dominguez, Jordi Alba, Aaron Martin

Mid-Fielder: Denis Suarez, Frenkie de Jong, Brais Mendez, Sergio Busquets

Forward: Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, lago Aspas

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI:

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Ilaix Moriba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Celta Vigo Predicted XI: Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Carlos Dominguez, Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

