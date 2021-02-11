BAR vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

We have the latest knockout stage of the FA Cup on the cards and we have two fifth round fixtures that will be played out on Friday. The final game of the round will be played at the Oakwell Stadium, where Barnsley will welcome Chelsea, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Barnsley enter this game after a 0-0 draw against Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the EFL Championship. Chelsea, on the other hand, downed Chris Wilder's Sheffield United 2-1 in the English Premier League.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

BAR vs CHE FA Cup 2020-21, Barnsley vs Chelsea: Live Streaming

Barnsley vs Chelsea match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV.

BAR vs CHE FA Cup 2020-21, Barnsley vs Chelsea: Match Details

Friday, February 12- 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Oakwell Stadium.

FA Cup 2020-21, BAR vs CHE Dream11 team for Barnsley vs Chelsea

FA Cup 2020-21, BAR vs CHE Dream11 team for Barnsley vs Chelsea captain: Callum Hudson-Odoi

FA Cup 2020-21, BAR vs CHE Dream11 team for Barnsley vs Chelsea vice-captain: Carlton Morris

FA Cup 2020-21, BAR vs CHE Dream11 team for Barnsley vs Chelsea goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

FA Cup 2020-21, BAR vs CHE Dream11 team for Barnsley vs Chelsea defenders: Michael Keane, Mads Andersen, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen

FA Cup 2020-21, BAR vs CHE Dream11 team for Barnsley vs Chelsea midfielders: Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Billy Gilmour, Mateo Kovacic

FA Cup 2020-21, BAR vs CHE Dream11 team for Barnsley vs Chelsea strikers: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Carlton Morris

BAR vs CHE, FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Clark Oduor, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris

BAR vs CHE, FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Barnsley: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi