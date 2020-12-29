BAR vs EIB Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Spanish giants Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi but will look for a confidence-building win when they host Eibar at Camp Nou on Tuesday, December 29. They are fifth in the La Liga standings, and are eight points off leaders Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman’s side enter the match on the back of a 3-0 win against Real Valladolid in the home league.

On the other hand, Eibar currently occupy 17th spot and have picked up just 15 points from their 15 matches so far. They enter the clash on the back of a 1-2 loss against Alaves.

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Eibar is scheduled to kick-off at 11:45pm IST, on Tuesday.

La Liga 2020-21 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona will be without their talisman Lionel Messi, while Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto remain long-term absentees.

While Eibar have a long list of injured players, they will be without the services of Yoshinori Muto, Sergi Enrich, Roberto Correa, Paulo Oliveria, Sergio Cubero and Cote.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar: BAR vs EIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs EIB, Barcelona vs Eibar Dream11 Captain: Antoine Griezmann

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs EIB, Barcelona vs Eibar Dream11 Vice-Captain: Ronald Araujo

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs EIB, Barcelona vs Eibar Dream11 Goalkeeper: Mark o Dmitrovic

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs EIB, Barcelona vs Eibar Dream11 Defenders: Junio r Firpo, Pedro Bigas, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs EIB, Barcelona vs Eibar Dream11 Midfielders: Edu Exposito, Pedro Leon, Sergio Busquets, Antoine Griezmann

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs EIB, Barcelona vs Eibar Dream11 Strikers: Quique Gonzalez, Kike Garcia

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs EIB, Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Eibar: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann; Martin Braithwaite

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs EIB, Eibar possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Anaitz Arbilla; Pedro Leon, Edu Exposito, Pape Diop, Bryan Gil; Kike, Quique Gonzalez