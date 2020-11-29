BAR vs OSA Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Osasuna Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Osasuna will look to continue their unbeaten run in week 3 of the La Liga season when they take on Barcelona at home.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are currently languishing in the 13th place and they have a whole host of injury concerns to deal with going into this clash. They fielded a second-string outfit against Dynamo Kyiv and would look to start climbing up the La Liga table.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann have not yet hit their stride for Barcelona this season and will need to step up if Barcelona have to start asserting their dominance in the season. Last week, the Spanish powerhouse suffered a defeat against fellow title hopefuls Atletico Madrid 0-1.

Osasuna have relied on their well-oiled stellar defence and this has been their framework in the season so far. But the defence will be syrely tested against Messi and company who will be eyeing the summit of the league table.

BAR vs OSA La Liga, Barcelona probable line-up vs Osasuna: Ter Stegen (GK), Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, Perez, Ranha, Messi, Griezmann

BAR vs OSA La Liga, Osasuna probable line-up vs Barcelona: Ruben Martinez (GK), Vidal, Garcia, Hernandez, Estupinan, Ibanez, Tollar, Brasanac, Torres, Avila, Cardona