BAR vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League, Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain - Playing XI, Football

The UEFA Champions League returns this week with the round of 16 fixtures. The four first legs are scheduled this week and the remaining four first legs scheduled for the week starting February 22, 2021.

This week, two European giants clash as Barcelona (BAR) host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 17, at Camp Nou. Both sides have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be at their best to seize the initiative in this fixture. However, the hosts are well prepared for this game with a comfortable 5-1 thrashing of Alaves in La Liga. While the visitors too picked up a vital victory in the league with a 2-1 win over Nice at the weekend.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain is scheduled to kick off at 01:30am IST.

UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain: BAR vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Marquinhos, Jordi Alba, Layvin Kurzawa

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

UEFA Champions League BAR vs PSG, Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Paris Saint Germain: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

UEFA Champions League BAR vs PSG, Paris Saint Germain possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi