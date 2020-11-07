BAR vs RBE Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21, Barcelona vs Real Betis FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The two teams have not been on top of their game in the La Liga 2020-21. In terms of performance, Barcelona have only two wins to their credit while Real Betis have won four out of eight matches.

In the previous match, Barcelona were up against Alaves and the match ended in a draw after both the teams scored one goal each. Real Betis, on the other hand defeated, Elche by 3-1.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Betis kick off is scheduled for Saturday, November 7 at 8:45 PM IST. The outing will be played at the Camp Nou.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Betis: Team news

Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho will be missing from Barcelona’s squad as all three of them are presently injured. Clement Lenglet and Sergi Roberto might make it to the playing 11 in the match. Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest will be missing from the squad in the kick off.

Real Betis’ Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa will not be a part of playing 11 as they are injured. Juanmi and Andres Guardado may also miss the match.

BAR vs RBE La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team for Barcelona vs Real Betis

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs RBE Dream 11 Prediction, Barcelona vs Real Betis Captain: Messi

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs RBE Dream 11 Prediction, Barcelona vs Real Betis Vice-Captain: De Jong

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs RBE Dream 11 Prediction, Barcelona vs Real Betis Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs RBE Dream 11 Prediction, Barcelona vs Real Betis Defenders: Roberto, Pique, Bartra, Moreno

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs RBE Dream 11 Prediction, Barcelona vs Real Betis Midfielders: Busquets, De Jong Fekir

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs RBE Dream 11 Prediction, Barcelona vs Real Betis Strikers: Messi, Fati, Griezmann

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs RBE, Barcelona probable lineup vs Real Betis: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Pedri, Messi, Fati; Griezmann

La Liga 2020-21 BAR vs RBE Real Betis probable lineup vs Barcelona: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Fekir, Canales, Tello; Sanabria