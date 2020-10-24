BAR vs RM Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the first El Clasico of the season, Barcelona will roll out the carpet for defending champions Real Madrid on Saturday, October 24. The El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be hosted at Camp Nou.

In their last La Liga outing, Barcelona failed to keep a clean sheet against Getafe. After full-time, the scoreboard read 1-0. On the other hand, Real Madrid faced Cadiz and lost the match 1-0. It will be an interesting match to watch out for as both sides will look to bounce back.

Right now, the Catalans are sitting on the 9th slot. They have seven points next to their name from four outings. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are 3rd with 10 points from five matches.

The El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

El Clasico 2019-20 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury update

As for Barca, their lead goalie Marc-Andre Ter Stegen continues to be on the treatment table due to knee problem. Joining him on the table is defender Samuel Umtiti who is also suffering from a knee problem.

Meanwhile, defender Jordi Alba, who was out with a hamstring injury, has returned to the training grounds. He is expected to play from the starting whistle

Real Madrid, however, have a few injury issues ahead of the big game. Defender Dani Carvajal and midfielder Martin Odegaard are out of contention due to respective injuries.

While skipper Sergio Ramos has returned from the injury bench.He was spotted training alone on Thursday.

BAR vs RM El Clasico 2020-21, Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will not be telecasted in India. Viewers can watch the live streaming on the league’s official Facebook page.

BAR vs RM El Clasico 2020-21, Barcelona vs Atalanta: Match Details

October 24 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Camp Nou.

El Clasico 2020-21, BAR vs RM Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Atalanta

El Clasico 2020-21, BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction for Barcelona vs Real Madrid Captain: Messi

El Clasico 2020-21, BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction for Barcelona vs Real Madrid Vice-Captain: Benzema

El Clasico 2020-21, BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction for Barcelona vs Real Madrid Goalkeeper: Courtois

El Clasico 2020-21, BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction for Barcelona vs Real Madrid Defenders: Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto

El Clasico 2020-21, BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction for Barcelona vs Real Madrid Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets

El Clasico 2020-21, BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction for Barcelona vs Real Madrid Strikers: Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi

El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; De Jong, Busquets; Fati, Coutinho, Trincao; Messi

El Clasico 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio