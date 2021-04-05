BAR vs VLD Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Valladolid XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Camp Nou will see the return of La Liga action as Barcelona take on Real Valladolid in a round 29 clash on Monday. It will be a pressure match for Barcelona as they are currently four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. At the same time, Real Madrid overtook them to the second slot earlier this week. On the other hand, Real Valladolid face relegation threat and they will enter this match only three points adrift of 18th-placed Huesca.

Barcelona have been in good form since their exit from their UEFA Champions League. They smashed Huesca 4-1 at home and then went on to annihilate Real Sociedad 6-1 at the Anoeta. For them, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo are back in training, but at the same time, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are still out injured.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, have a whole host of injuries to deal with. Going into the match, they will be without 12 players owing to a COVID-19 outbreak that has had an impact on five of his players from the squad.

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Valladolid game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

Tuesday, April 06– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Camp Nou.

Antoine GriezmannSergi GuardiolaMarc-Andre Ter StegenRonald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Bruno Gonzalez, Javi SanchezSergio Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Roque Mesa, Ruben AlcarazAntoine Griezmann, Sergi GuardiolaMarc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK); Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet; Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Antoine Griezmann, Martin Brathwaite, Ousmane DembeleJordi Masip (GK); Saidy Janko, Bruno Gonzalez, Javi Sanchez, Lucas Olaza; Oscar Plano, Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Toni Villa; Kenan Kodro, Sergi Guardiola