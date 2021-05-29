Barbora Krejcikova, ranked 38th in the world, warmed up for the French Open by winning her first singles title by beating Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in Strasbourg.

The 25-year-old Czech doubles specialist, who was seeded No.5 in the clay court event, won a tense final against the 31-year-old Romanian.

“I’m very happy, it was an amazing week for me," Krejcikova said. “I’m delighted to have won my first singles title."

Despite ten double faults, the Czech was more consistent than Cirstea, who made too many unforced errors.

Krejcikova is a former world number one in doubles and has won five Grand Slam titles in women’s and mixed doubles but had never won a singles tournament.

The French Open starts on Sunday, but neither of the Strasbourg finalists are scheduled for the first day.

Krejcikova will face her compatriot Kristyna Pliskova in the first round.

Cirstea, who beat American Venus Williams in Strasbourg, will face 19th seed Johanna Konta.

