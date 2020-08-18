SPORTS

Barca in talks with Koeman after sacking Setien: club source

Barca in talks with Koeman after sacking Setien: club source

Barcelona are negotiating a deal to appoint Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman as the successor to Quique Setien, a club source said on Tuesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 82 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
BARCELONA Barcelona are negotiating a deal to appoint Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman as the successor to Quique Setien, a club source said on Tuesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Koeman is dearly loved at Barca for his playing career in Johan Cruyff’s hugely successful side known as the ‘Dream Team’ and for scoring the goal that delivered the club’s first ever European Cup in 1992.

The defender later became the club’s assistant coach before embarking on an eventful career as a head coach, managing Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord plus Premier League sides Southampton and Everton and La Liga’s Valencia.

Spanish and Dutch media also said Barca were in talks with Koeman, who led the Netherlands to qualification for the European Championships, which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • First Published: August 18, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
