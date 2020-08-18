SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Barcelona Sack Coach Quique Setien Just 3 Days after 8-2 Loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League

Quique Setien (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ronald Koeman is the front-runner to replace Quique Setien as Barcelona even though no formal announcement has not been made yet.

Barcelona fired coach Quique Setien  on Monday, three days after the teams humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The decision was announced by the club after an urgent board meeting summoned by president Josep Bartomeu in Barcelona.

A replacement to Setin was not immediately announced but Spanish media said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman was the front-runner to take charge. The former Barcelona defender was reportedly already in Barcelona.

