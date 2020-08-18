SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Barcelona Fires Sports Director Eric Abidal Who Publicly Clashed with Lionel Messi

Eric Abidal (L) and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Eric Abidal (L) and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

A day after sacking coach Quique Setien, FC Barcelona also fired their sports director Eric Abidal.

Share this:

In another restructuring move following the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona on Tuesday ended its contract with former player Eric Abidal, who as sports director clashed with Lionel Messi this year.

Barcelona said the club and Abidal "have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united the two parties."

"The club would publicly like to thank Eric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and the close and positive nature of his relationship with all aspects of the Blaugrana family," Barcelona said.

ALSO READ | Will Lionel Messi Stay at Barcelona? The Big Question Amid Chaos at Catalan Club

Messi hit back at the sports director in February after Abidal publicly criticized the players efforts.

Messi used his Instagram account to publish a text attacking Abidal for his criticism and saying the former player and other club directors should take responsibility for their recent decisions.

ALSO READ | Ronald Koeman to Barcelona? Netherlands Manager in Talks to Leave Job to Coach Catalan Club

Messi and Abidal were teammates until the Frenchman left the club in 2013.

Barcelona fired coach Quique Setin on Monday, three days after the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. The club has also called for new presidential elections in March, and announced profound changes to the first team and a wide-ranging restructuring of the club.

Next Story
Loading