Barcelona-Girona La Liga Game in USA Depends on Players' Choice: Spanish Players Union
Any plans for a La Liga game between FC Barcelona and Girona to be held in the United States of America (USA) will go ahead only after the players say so, Spain’s player union AFE said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Image: Barcelona/Twitter)
Any plans for a La Liga game between FC Barcelona and Girona to be held in the United States of America (USA) will go ahead only after the players say so, Spain’s player union AFE said in a statement on Tuesday.
La Liga, Spain’s top-flight domestic football league, had recently announced plans to host a league game between Catalan clubs Barcelona and Girona in the USA as part of a 15-year plan with a media company.
"The players, through AFE, will be those who make a final decision on the match to be played in the United States," the AFE said in a statement according to a BBC article.
The statement further noted the "discomfort of the players due to the lack of information about the agreement". The union has also asked for a report on the plans, which will then be shared with the players.
In August, players from all the La Liga sides had met to talk about the issue with AFE president David Aganzo, who refused to rule out the possibility of a strike.
This isn’t the first decision made by the league in a bid to appeal to new fans. They had recently signed a deal to exclusively broadcast matches in India on the social media platform Facebook. The move, much like the plan to hold games in the US, was met with mixed reactions.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
