Barcelona Keen to Sign Defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City

Barcelona is looking to sign center back Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a return to boyhood club Barcelona, which he left three years ago, since rejecting a new deal with Pep Guardiola’s City.

We only have like three or four center backs so we are a bit short in that position,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday. I dont want to talk much about it. It is also true I have seen what Pep said about it and thats the reality. I am hoping we can sign him but if not we know economically speaking it is a difficult deal.”

The summer transfer window closes on Monday.