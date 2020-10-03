SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Barcelona Keen to Sign Defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City

Eric Garcia (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Manchester City's Eric Garcia started his career with Barcelona ad the Catalan club are looking to bring him back.

Barcelona is looking to sign center back Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a return to boyhood club Barcelona, which he left three years ago, since rejecting a new deal with Pep Guardiola’s City.

We only have like three or four center backs so we are a bit short in that position,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday. I dont want to talk much about it. It is also true I have seen what Pep said about it and thats the reality. I am hoping we can sign him but if not we know economically speaking it is a difficult deal.”

The summer transfer window closes on Monday.

