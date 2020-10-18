Barcelona Loses 1-0 At Getafe For 1st Defeat Under Koeman

MADRID: Barcelona lost 1-0 at Getafe in the Spanish league on Saturday for its first defeat this season under new coach Ronald Koeman.

Getafe lived up to its reputation as one of the top defensive sides in Spain and limited the visitors to two scoring opportunities.

Lionel Messi hit the upright in the 20th and Antoine Griezmann wasted a great chance on the half-hour mark.

After that, Getafe tightened its marking and Barcelona didn’t threaten again until Djene Dakonam almost scored an own-goal when he cleared a cross onto the crossbar.

Jos Bordals Getafe went ahead in the 56th minute when Jaime Mata converted a penalty kick after Frenkie de Jong fouled Dakonam on the edge of the area while trying to clear a loose ball.

The first loss in four league matches this season for Koemans team comes before its Champions League opener against Hungarian club Ferencvaros on Tuesday and the seasons first clsico match against Real Madrid next weekend.

