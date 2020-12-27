Barcelona: Messi Will Miss Eibar Game Due To Ankle Injury

BARCELONA, Spain: Soccer great Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s Spanish league game against Eibar on Tuesday while he recovers from an unspecified ankle injury.

In a statement Sunday, fifth-place Barcelona said first team player, Lionel Messi, is completing the treatment for his right ankle, and is expected to return to training after the FC Barcelona v SD Eibar match.

Messi is reportedly in Argentina taking a short winter break after Barcelona gave its players some time off following their last game on Dec. 22 against Valladolid.

Messi played the entire 90 minutes of the 3-0 win over Valladolid and scored his 644th career goal for Barcelona to overtake Pels all-time scoring milestone for their clubs.

As of Jan. 1, Messi can negotiate with other clubs as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June.

After Eibar, Barcelona’s next league match is at Huesca on Jan. 3.

Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004.

