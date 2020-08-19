SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Barcelona name Planes as new technical secretary

Barcelona name Planes as new technical secretary

Barcelona have announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ramon Planes is the club's new technical secretary, a day after Eric Abidal parted ways with the Catalans.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
Share this:

BARCELONA Barcelona have announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ramon Planes is the club’s new technical secretary, a day after Eric Abidal parted ways with the Catalans.

Planes will be tasked with overseeing the club’s transfers and in particular managing a huge squad overhaul alongside incoming coach Ronald Koeman in the wake of last week’s 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Planes has worked as a sporting director at a host of Spanish clubs including Espanyol, Alaves and Getafe plus one year in a similar role at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 19, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
Next Story
Loading