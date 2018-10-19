English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barcelona not Considering Swoop for Neymar, Says Vice-president
Neymar won two La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League in four years with Barca and formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, departing in July 2017 after the Paris giants exercised his release clause.
(Image: Reuters)
Barcelona have no plans to re-sign Neymar from Paris St Germain, the club's vice-president Jordi Cardoner said on Friday, knocking down media reports the La Liga champions were ready to tempt the Brazilian forward back to the Nou Camp.
"No-one on the Barca board has talked about the possibility of bringing back Neymar, right now we can't give an answer because no-one has even mentioned it," Cardoner told radio station SER Catalunya on Friday.
Neymar, 26, helped lead PSG to a domestic treble this year although his first season in France was tarnished by a public dispute with team mate Edinson Cavani over taking penalties and a foot injury sustained in March which forced him out for the rest of the campaign.
Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo said in a front-page story on Wednesday that the player has told Barca he wants to return after becoming disillusioned with life in Paris.
"He was the one who left, it would be different if we hadn't believed him and now we wanted to bring him back, but that's not the case," Cardoner added.
"If we did want to sign him then the board would have to discuss it but until now no-one has talked about it."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
