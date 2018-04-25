English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barcelona Open: Djokovic Suffers Shock Exit, Nishikori Retires
Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise defeat in his latest comeback from injury after the Serb was beaten by Martin Klizan in his first match at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.
Novak Djokovic. (AFP Image)
Barcelona: Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise defeat in his latest comeback from injury after the Serb was beaten by Martin Klizan in his first match at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.
Djokovic had been due to meet Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals in Spain but a disjointed display gave Klizan, ranked 140th in the world, a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory.
While Klizan goes through to meet Spanish clay-court specialist Feliciano Lopez in the last 16, Djokovic will now have to reset, with the French Open next month fast approaching.
Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori retired during his opening match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. Nishikori, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday, pulled out after conceding the first set to Garcia-Lopez 6-3.
Fatigue, and pain in his troublesome right wrist, appeared to prompt the withdrawal from Japan´s world number 22, who will now look to regain fitness ahead of the French Open next month.
"My expectations grew in Monte Carlo, despite losing to Nadal," Nishikori told reporters after the match.
"However, I started feeling discomfort again during the first set and I did not want to take any risks."
It completes a double setback for Asian players as Hyeon Chung, the South Korean who was a surprise semi-finalist at this year's Australian Open, withdrew before play in Barcelona even began.
