1-MIN READ

Barcelona Open: Pablo Carreno Busta Storms Into Final

Pablo Carreno Busta (Twitter)

Pablo Carreno Busta (Twitter)

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta swept into the final of the Barcelona Open on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

The eighth-seeded home hope won through 6-3, 6-4 in 1hr 40min in a semi-final match which had been pushed back from Saturday because of rain in the Catalan capital.

It was the second year in a row the pair had clashed on the Barcelona clay, with Carreno Busta winning in three sets at the quarter-final stage in 2021.

Carreno Busta will next take on either fifth-seeded compatriot Carlos Alcaraz or Australian Alex de Minaur who are playing the second semi-final.

After repeated interruptions, both matches were level at 2-2 in the opening set on Saturday, when play for the day was cancelled.

The final will be played at 1400 GMT on Sunday.

first published:April 24, 2022, 17:22 IST