Barcelona, Real Madrid Women Seek Better COVID-19 Protocols
Barcelona, Real Madrid Women Seek Better COVID-19 Protocols

Barcelona, Real Madrid Women Seek Better COVID-19 Protocols

Players for Barcelona and Real Madrid's women's teams staged a protest before Sundays clsico between the sides in the Spanish league to demand better COVID19 protocols.

MADRID: Players for Barcelona and Real Madrid’s women’s teams staged a protest before Sundays clsico between the sides in the Spanish league to demand better COVID-19 protocols.

They stood motionless for a few seconds after the initial whistle to send a message to the Spanish soccer federation.

Several women’s games have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, including five for league leader Barcelona. The players have been calling for more efficient measures to protect the athletes and the competition.

Barcelona won 4-1. The Catalan club has a two-point lead over second-place Levante. Real Madrid, in its first season with a womens team, sits third. Barcelona has three games in hand compared to Levante and Real Madrid.

Spain has been one of the countries hit the hardest by the pandemic in Europe.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


    Loading...