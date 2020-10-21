Barcelona Rout Ferencváros 5-1 In Champions League

Lionel Messi opened the scoring to lead Barcelona to a 5-1 win over Hungarian club Ferencvros on Tuesday in its first Champions League match since the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich last season.

ALSO READ: New-look Chelsea Held 0-0 By Sevilla In Champions League

Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri and Ousmane Dembl also scored to give Barcelona the opening victory in Group G. Ihor Kharatin scored Ferencvros’ lone goal from a penalty that led to a straight red card to Barcelona defender Gerard Piqu with about 20 minutes left.

ALSO READ: Marcus Rashford Stars as Man United Wins Again at PSG; Messi Scores In Barca Rout

In the other group match, Juventus won 2-0 at Dynamo Kyiv with a pair of goals by striker lvaro Morata.

Barcelona, trying to win its first Champions League title since 2015, was trounced by Bayern in August during last season’s quarterfinals. The loss capped the Catalan club’s first season without a title since 2007-08.