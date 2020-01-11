Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Barcelona, Salt Lake and Sapporo Interested in Hosting 2030 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City in the United States, the northern Japanese city of Sapporo and the Spanish city of Barcelona are the three cities to have registered their interest to host the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

AFP

Updated:January 11, 2020, 7:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Barcelona, Salt Lake and Sapporo Interested in Hosting 2030 Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lausanne: Three cities have expressed interest in hosting the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee said Friday.

Salt Lake City in the United States, the northern Japanese city of Sapporo and the Spanish city of Barcelona are the three cities to have registered their interest, according to Octavian Morariu, head of the IOC's evaluation commission.

Two of the potential host cities have already hosted the Winter Games: Salt Lake City in 2002 and Sapporo in 1972.

Barcelona, which has paired up with the Pyrenees in its bid, hosted the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Options for the Barcelona bid include holding the skiing events in the principality of Andorra, a source close to the affair said.

With no ski jump in the Pyrenees, those events could be organised in Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina and host of the 1984 Games, the same source said.

Under recently-introduced IOC rules, host cities have a greater flexibility in organising the Games and are encouraged to utilise existing installations to cut down on costs.

Cross-country cooperation is also not sniffed at.

The Youth Winter Olympics, which kicked off in Lausanne on Thursday, see France hosting the nordic combined, biathlon and ski jumping events.

Beijing, which will host the 2022 Winter Games, will become the first city to have welcomed both seasonal events after having hosted the 2008 Summer Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be hosted by Milan and the Italian mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

No date has yet been scheduled for the designation of the host for the 2030 Games.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram