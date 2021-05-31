Barcelona Sign Sergio Aguero Until 2023, Buy-out Clause Set for 100 Million Euros

Barcelona have signed Argentina forward Sergio Aguero on a deal until 2023, the Catalan giants announced on Monday.

In a statement, Barca said that Aguero, who arrives after a decade at Manchester City, has a buy-out clause “set at 100 million euros ($122 million)."

Aguero joined City from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, netting 260 times as he helped the club claim five Premier League titles, including last season’s crown.

Barca have said that the 32-year-old will sign a two-year deal later on Monday, with a 100 million euro ($122.04 million) buy-out clause, before talking to the press that evening.

Aguero is expected to be the first of a number of arrivals at the Camp Nou this summer as new president Joan Laporta looks to revamp a squad that could only finish third in La Liga.

Aguero’s City team mate Eric Garcia has been heavily linked as a transfer target by local media, as have Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum.

