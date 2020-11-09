News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Barcelona Teenager Ansu Fati Out 4 Months After Knee Surgery

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the club said.

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the club said.

The 18-year-old Fati tore the internal meniscus in his left knee in Barcelonas 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday. He was replaced at halftime after not recovering from a challenge by Aissa Mandi inside the area.

The club said Fati’s surgery was successful.

Fati had been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and recording two assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

He had already been dropped from Spain’s national team because of the injury.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: November 09, 2020, 21:42 IST
