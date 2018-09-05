Barcelona to Play Girona in La Liga's First Match in US - Reports

Defending champions Barcelona are likely to take on Girona FC in what will be the first La Liga match in the United States. Spanish media reports suggest, the Lionel Messi-led Barcelona and Girona will play each other on January 27th next year in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.“We are all off to Miami,” read the front cover of Catalan sports daily L’Esportiu on Tuesday. The match was initially scheduled to be played at Girona’s home Estadio Montilivi and such a move will also mean the fans are likely to be reimbursed ticket costs.Reports further suggested that Girona, partially owned by the City Football Group and partially by Pep Guardiola’s brother will make more than a 1000 free flights available to season ticket holders for the iconic match. Fans who decline to travel to the US will get a 20 percent discount on their season ticket. 5000 free tickets will also be distributed among the fans during the first Catalan derby of the season at Camp Nou on September 23.Previously, a massive uproar had sparked off after La Liga announced that it had penned down a 15-year agreement with media group Relevant to play at least one league match in the US. Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was equally unhappy at the turn of events.A report in the Bleacher Report quoted Valverde as saying, “It sounds strange to me to play a domestic league game abroad. But by the same token, it also sounded weird to play the Spanish Super Cup abroad and we did that. … Maybe some day the Moroccan Super Cup will be in Spain, but that will still be strange. That being said, football has already crossed borders as a sport, becoming something else…we will see what happens, because as for now this is just an idea.”