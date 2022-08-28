The new La Liga season has so far proved to be a horrible one for Real Valladolid. The newly promoted La Liga side have so far played two matches in the domestic league but Pacheta’s men have not been able to secure their first win yet. And now, in their third La Liga fixture, Real Valladolid will be up against Barcelona in an away match. The match between Barcelona and Real Valladolid will be played on Sunday at Camp Nou.

Real Valladolid, in their last La Liga match, conceded an 86th-minute goal against Sevilla to clinch just one point.

Barcelona, on the other hand, claimed a convincing away win against Real Sociedad in their last La Liga match. Barcelona’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in the game as the Blaugranas secured a convincing 1-4 win.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Valladolid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona (BAR) and Real Valladolid (VLD) will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona (BAR) and Real Valladolid (VLD) will take place on August 28, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona (BAR) vs Real Valladolid (VLD) be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Real Valladolid (VLD) will be played at the Camp Nou.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona (BAR) vs Real Valladolid (VLD) begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Real Valladolid (VLD) will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona (BAR) vs Real Valladolid (VLD) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Real Valladolid (VLD) La Liga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona (BAR) vs Real Valladolid (VLD) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Real Valladolid (VLD) La Liga match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Barcelona (BAR) vs Real Valladolid (VLD) Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele

Real Valladolid Predicted Starting Line-up: Sergio Asenjo, Luis Perez, Javi Sanchez, Joaquin Fernandez, Sergio Escudero, Roque Mesa, Alvaro Aguado, Anuar, Kike Perez, Ivan Sanchez, Sergi Guardiola

