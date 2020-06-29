SPORTS

Barcelona's Arthur Melo to Join Juventus for 72 Million Euros, Miralem Pjanic Set for Nou Camp

Juventus' Miralem Pjanic is expected to go the other way in a separate deal, allowing both clubs to boost their profit figures ahead of the end of the financial year on June 30.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo will join Juventus at the end of the season in a transfer worth 72 million euros ($81 million), plus a further 10 million euros in variables, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

Arthur and Pjanic will remain with their current teams until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, which will include the reformed Champions League knock-out stage in August.

