Barcelona's Busquets To Miss Match Against Atlético Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain: Sergio Busquets will miss Barcelona’s match against Atltico Madrid in the Spanish league because of a knee injury.

Barcelona said Wednesday that Busquets has a sprained ligament in his left knee, an injury he sustained last weekend playing for Spain in the Nations League.

The Catalan club said the midfielder will not play in this Saturday’s match in Madrid and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability for future games.

Busquets has started eight times for Barcelona this season.

Atltico will be without former Barcelona striker Luis Surez because of a positive coronavirus test while he was with Uruguay’s national team.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports