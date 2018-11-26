English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barcelona's Luis Suarez to Miss Two Weeks for Knee Treatment
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will be out of action for two weeks as he undergoes stem cell treatment on his right knee, the Spanish champions said Monday.
(Image: Reuters)
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will be out of action for two weeks as he undergoes stem cell treatment on his right knee, the Spanish champions said Monday.
The Uruguayan forward had been suffering pain and was not included in Barcelona's squad for the trip to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Suarez joins Sergi Roberto on the sidelines, with the midfielder out for three weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Rafinha Alcantara was ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury to his left knee, also sustained in Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Brazilian midfielder Arthur was also omitted from the squad with a thigh strain, but Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho return after injury.
