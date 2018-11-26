GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Barcelona's Luis Suarez to Miss Two Weeks for Knee Treatment

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will be out of action for two weeks as he undergoes stem cell treatment on his right knee, the Spanish champions said Monday.

Reuters

Updated:November 26, 2018, 8:01 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)
The Uruguayan forward had been suffering pain and was not included in Barcelona's squad for the trip to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Suarez joins Sergi Roberto on the sidelines, with the midfielder out for three weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Rafinha Alcantara was ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury to his left knee, also sustained in Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Brazilian midfielder Arthur was also omitted from the squad with a thigh strain, but Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho return after injury.
