1-MIN READ

Barnes Hits Winner, No. 20 Florida State Beats Indiana In OT

Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to give No. 20 Florida State a 6967 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.: Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to give No. 20 Florida State a 69-67 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory.

The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles (2-0). Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana (3-2). The Hoosiers did not make a basket from the floor in the final 4:38 of overtime.

Armaan Franklin added nine points and eight rebounds for Indiana.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers were again cold from 3-point range, making just 4 of 15 shots.

Florida State: MJ Walker was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, but the rest of the Seminoles were 6 of 15.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State is in position to make a big jump if it can also knock off Florida on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts North Alabama on Sunday.

Florida State: Host Florida on Saturday.


  • First Published:
