Ash Barty, on Break from Tennis Due to Covid-19, Picks Up Golf Club and Wins Tournament

Ashleigh Barty (L) won a golf tournament (Photo Credit: Barty Instagram)

Ash Barty is now a golf champion after being a Grand Slam champion in tennis and a professional cricketer.

World number one Ash Barty may have decided to skip the U.S. and French Opens but the coronavirus pandemic has not prevented her from collecting trophies and as of Sunday she was women's champion at the Brookwater Golf Club.

The 24-year-old Australian, who famously played professional cricket during a year out from tennis, decided not to leave home for the U.S. Open or her title defence at Roland Garros because of the pandemic.

Still waiting for Queensland border controls to be relaxed so she can be reunited with her tennis coach and resume training properly, Barty traded racket for club at the weekend and headed out onto the picturesque Brookwater course outside Brisbane.

The result, according to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), was a 7&5 victory in the matchplay final at the club where her boyfriend Garry Kissick is a trainee professional.

