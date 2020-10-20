News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Baseball Players' Union To Start Annual Curt Flood Award

Baseball Players' Union To Start Annual Curt Flood Award

The baseball players association is starting an annual Curt Flood Award.

NEW YORK: The baseball players association is starting an annual Curt Flood Award.

Part of the annual Players Choice Awards, the Flood honor will be given to a player who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players association and advancement of players rights.

Flood died in 1997. He was a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who unsuccessfully sued to strike down baseballs reserve clause, a case he lost at the Supreme Court in a 5-3 vote in 1972. His case helped unite the union behind executive director Marvin Miller, and the reserve clause was struck down by arbitrator Peter Seitz in the Andy Messersmith-Dave McNally grievance in December 1975.

The inaugural Flood award will be announced Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 20, 2020, 12:45 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...