Basketball Coach Vin Bhavnani Impressed with Indian Youth

Vin Bhavnani is familiar with qualities of MVP caliber players having worked with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. “The love for getting better as a basketball player leads to MVP qualities such as hard work, commitment, and professionalism,” said Bhavnani after his virtual interaction with over 20 MVPs from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program. “MVP’s really care for their craft.”

At the conclusion of the 12-week Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program live virtual clinics series, over 20 youth from India were selected MVPs and joined in for the Jr. NBA Global Championship celebration. The select youth then joined Jr. NBA Global Championship – Online Asia Pacific and India Camp, a one-day virtual basketball event on July 31 for youth from across Asia Pacific.

Bhavnani reiterated the importance of such grassroot efforts saying earning such honors gives youth exposure and a chance to learn from others. “It further fuels their growth mindset as far as getting better as a basketball player,” said Bhavnani.

He also added that the youth from India exhibited a genuine display of appreciation and gratitude for being there. “There is a participation with asking questions and a desire to learn.”

Completing its eighth consecutive year, the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program is a comprehensive youth development initiative that aims to develop the game at the grassroots level and apply the core values of basketball – teamwork, respect, determination and community – to positively impact the lives of boys and girls in India. Since its launch in 2013, the program has reached more than 11 million youth from more than 13,000 schools across 34 cities and has trained more than 13,000 physical education instructors nationwide.

