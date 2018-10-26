English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Basketball Legend Michael Jordan Invests in eSports Franchise
NBA icon Michael Jordan is branching out into eSports, investing in the parent company of Team Liquid, aXiomatic.
NBA icon Michael Jordan is branching out into eSports, investing in the parent company of Team Liquid, aXiomatic.
Loading...
NBA icon Michael Jordan is branching out into eSports, investing in the parent company of Team Liquid, aXiomatic.
Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and now owner of the league's Charlotte Hornets, is making his first foray into the burgeoning world of eSports.
He was one of two new investors announced on Thursday by aXiomatic, along with Declaration Capital, the family office of Washington DC-based billionaire David Rubenstein.
According to Forbes the investments were part of a $26 million funding round.
"I'm excited to expand my sports equity portfolio through my investment in aXiomatic, eSports is a fast-growing, international industry and I'm glad to partner with this great group of investors," said Jordan, who joined his fellow Dream Team teammate Magic Johnson as an aXiomatic investor, as is Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards as well as the NHL's Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
"The next generation of sports fans are eSports fans," Leonsis told ESPN in a statement. "ESports is the fastest-growing sector in sports and entertainment, and aXiomatic is at the forefront of that growth."
In 2016 aXiomatic acquired a majority stake in Team Liquid, one of the oldest and most popular teams in eSports with more than 60 competitive gamers based out of Los Angeles and the Netherlands.
Team Liquid teams compete in a number of eSports titles, including League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike.
The NBA is involved with eSports with its NBA 2K League, which involves 21 NBA team affiliates.
Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and now owner of the league's Charlotte Hornets, is making his first foray into the burgeoning world of eSports.
He was one of two new investors announced on Thursday by aXiomatic, along with Declaration Capital, the family office of Washington DC-based billionaire David Rubenstein.
According to Forbes the investments were part of a $26 million funding round.
"I'm excited to expand my sports equity portfolio through my investment in aXiomatic, eSports is a fast-growing, international industry and I'm glad to partner with this great group of investors," said Jordan, who joined his fellow Dream Team teammate Magic Johnson as an aXiomatic investor, as is Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards as well as the NHL's Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
"The next generation of sports fans are eSports fans," Leonsis told ESPN in a statement. "ESports is the fastest-growing sector in sports and entertainment, and aXiomatic is at the forefront of that growth."
In 2016 aXiomatic acquired a majority stake in Team Liquid, one of the oldest and most popular teams in eSports with more than 60 competitive gamers based out of Los Angeles and the Netherlands.
Team Liquid teams compete in a number of eSports titles, including League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike.
The NBA is involved with eSports with its NBA 2K League, which involves 21 NBA team affiliates.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Baazaar Movie Review: There is a Wolf Who Loves Melodrama More than Anything Else
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...