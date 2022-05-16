Basking in Thomas Cup Glory, HS Prannoy Unable to Sleep

Indian badminton achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday as India’s men’s team managed to win a gold medal for the very first time at the Thomas Cup.

The Indian team secured a convincing win in the final against mighty Indonesia. The 14-time champions failed to put up a telling fight in the final as they conceded a 0-3 defeat in the summit clash.

After the win, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, who is a member of the men’s team, posted a picture with the gold medal on social media.

Prannoy revealed his happiness as he expressed that he could not sleep after the historic victory.

In the caption, Prannoy wrote, “I want to sleep but I am not able to becauseeeeeeeeeeeeeee we are Worldddddd Championsssssss.”

I want to sleep but I am not able to becauseeeeeeeeeeeeeee we are

The 29-year-old shuttler played a crucial role in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. In both the stages, the games were tied at 2-2 and Prannoy managed to win the deciding matches to help the Indian team in claiming two thrilling victories.

In the quarterfinal, Prannoy won against Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao. The Delhi-born player had started the match on a promising note after winning the first game 21-13. And in the second game, there was no change in the outcome as the Indian shuttler clinched a 21-8 win.

In the semifinal, Prannoy scripted a remarkable comeback as he defeated Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke. Prannoy had started the game on a poor note after losing the first game 13-21. But in the next two games (21-9, 21-12) Prannoy produced a stellar show to secure the Indian men’s team spot in the grand final.

In the final, the Indian men’s team exhibited an amazing performance as they clinched a 3-0 win. In the first match, India’s Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting. Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled off a tremendous comeback in the second match against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo to earn a 2-0 lead. The Indian duo bagged an 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 win in the second match of the summit clash.

In the third match of the final, Kidambi Srikanth clinched a 21-15, 23-21 win against Jonatan Christie to earn the prestigious gold medal for the Indian men’s team.

