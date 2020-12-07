Bassey Carries W. Kentucky Past Mississippi Valley St. 96-69

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.: Charles Bassey recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to carry Western Kentucky to a 96-69 win over Mississippi Valley State in its home opener on Sunday.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 16 points for the Hilltoppers (3-2), who rebounded after losses to then-No. 15 West Virginia and Louisville. Kevin Osawe added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Rawls had 12 points and five rebounds.

Twelve Hilltoppers scored.

Kamron Cunningham had 23 points 20 after halftime for the Delta Devils (0-5). Devin Gordon added 21 points. Caleb Hunter had a season-high 15 points. MVSU has lost 11 of its last 12 games going back to last season.

