News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Bassey Leads Western Kentucky Over Rice 77-71
1-MIN READ

Bassey Leads Western Kentucky Over Rice 77-71

Bassey Leads Western Kentucky Over Rice 77-71

Charles Bassey had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 7771 on Friday night. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson added 17 points each for the Hilltoppers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.: Charles Bassey had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 77-71 on Friday night. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson added 17 points each for the Hilltoppers.

Luke Frampton had six assists for Western Kentucky (14-4, 7-2 Conference USA), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Western Kentucky scored 50 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Travis Evee had 19 points for the Owls (12-9, 6-7). Quincy Olivari added 18 points. Riley Abercrombie had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...