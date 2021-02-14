News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Bassey Scores 21 To Carry Western Kentucky Past Rice 89-66
1-MIN READ

Bassey Scores 21 To Carry Western Kentucky Past Rice 89-66

Bassey Scores 21 To Carry Western Kentucky Past Rice 89-66

Charles Bassey had 21 points as Western Kentucky rolled past Rice 8966 on Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.: Charles Bassey had 21 points as Western Kentucky rolled past Rice 89-66 on Saturday.

Bassey shot 9 for 10 from the field.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 16 points and seven assists for Western Kentucky (15-4, 8-2 Conference USA), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Luke Frampton added 15 points. Carson Williams had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Western Kentucky posted a season-high 24 assists.

Quincy Olivari had 14 points for the Owls (12-10, 6-8). Cavit Ege Havsa added 12 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Sheffield had 11 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Rice 77-71 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...