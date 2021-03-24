Batista Confirms WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Absence, Hints Induction in Future

Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, better known as Batista in the ring world, confirmed his absence in this year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Batista, who was originally slated to participate in the event as an inductee in the class of the 2020 Hall of Fame, will not be able to attend the event owing to previous obligation. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 52-year-old provided an update on his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He also informed in his tweet that he will be inducted at a future date.

The four-time winner of World Heavyweight Championship who goes by the username of The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave on Twitter wrote, “To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible (sic.)”

Batista was originally scheduled to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class, alongside The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger. However, the event was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. This is the first time ever WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will feature the induction of two classes.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class of inductees are The Bella Twins, The New World Order, Jushin Thunder Liger, The British Bulldog, and John “Bradshaw" Layfield. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class features Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, and Rob Van Dam. RVD’s induction is yet to be confirmed by WWE but he is reportedly the new inductee in this year’s ceremony.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream on April 6 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.