Batista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman to Be Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame 2020

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Batista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman to Be Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame 2020
Batista and the nWO will be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. (Photo Credit: WWE)

Former WWE wrestlers Batista along with the nWo (New World Order) faction which includes Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman became the first inductees of the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. The induction will take place during the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, as part of WrestleMania 36 Week.

Talking about Batista's inclusion in the Hall of Fame, Paul "Triple H" Levesque issued a statement saying, "Batista was one of the fastest rising stars ever in WWE with an incredible list of accolades, and the success of the nWo changed the course of sports entertainment history," adding, "It is only fitting that they all take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame."

Batista, whose real name is Dave Bautista, too took to his social media handle to share the news as well, writing, "From my first @wwe appearance in 2002 to my last appearance in 2019 ... an amazing journey that's led me to the Hall of Fame. Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted into the #WWEHOF class of 2020 #DreamChaser."

From Tommy Dreamer, Triple H, Randy Orton and Ken Jeong, a number of people took to social media to congratulate Batista on his accomplishment.

Here's what they wrote:

Batista, a six-time World Champion, and successful Hollywood actor has had memorable rivalries with some of WWE's biggest names including John Cena, The Undertaker and Triple H. He was also one of the founding members of Evolution along with Ric Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton. Batista's final in-ring performance was against Triple-H at WrestleMania 2019, WWE revealed on their website.

The New World Order, or nWo, was led by "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. WWE revealed that the faction was crucial to WCW's success during the historic Monday Night War. They were involved in some of the biggest rivalries with Sting, Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger. All for members of the faction are being included in the class of 2020, WWE revealed on their website.

