Batista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman to Be Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame 2020

Former WWE wrestlers Batista along with the nWo (New World Order) faction which includes Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman became the first inductees of the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. The induction will take place during the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, as part of WrestleMania 36 Week.

Talking about Batista's inclusion in the Hall of Fame, Paul "Triple H" Levesque issued a statement saying, "Batista was one of the fastest rising stars ever in WWE with an incredible list of accolades, and the success of the nWo changed the course of sports entertainment history," adding, "It is only fitting that they all take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame."

Batista, whose real name is Dave Bautista, too took to his social media handle to share the news as well, writing, "From my first @wwe appearance in 2002 to my last appearance in 2019 ... an amazing journey that's led me to the Hall of Fame. Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted into the #WWEHOF class of 2020 #DreamChaser."

From my first @wwe appearance in 2002 to my last appearance in 2019 ... an amazing journey that’s led me to the Hall of Fame. Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted into the #WWEHOF class of 2020 🙏🏼 #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/yedhkEY7sJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 9, 2019

From Tommy Dreamer, Triple H, Randy Orton and Ken Jeong, a number of people took to social media to congratulate Batista on his accomplishment.

Here's what they wrote:

Hearing @DaveBautista in #HOF2020 makes me happyHe is a solid human beingI also hold the world record for heaviest suplex and lightest powerbomb in same match#asspower pic.twitter.com/EIdy5KPGKD — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 9, 2019

I've stood next to and across from him in the ring, and with pride watched him perform on the silver screen. A man who has followed his heart to realize all of his dreams & now adds another accomplishment added to the long list of his accolades. Congrats @DaveBautista!#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/4s1laKSSZ0 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019

Been up and down the road and all over the world with @DaveBautista for nearly two decades. Huge accomplishment for him and a well-deserved honor. #WWEHOF https://t.co/6sXGmjsVwR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 9, 2019

.@DaveBautista CONGRATULATIONS on your induction into the 2020 @WWE HALL OF FAME!! You’ve earned EVERYTHING you’ve accomplished in life and I’m Proud and Honored to call you a Brother and a Friend!! pic.twitter.com/VhwrzL8uLj — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 10, 2019

As someone who was pretty involved with teaching/working (usually to my physical demise) with @DaveBautista when he was first brought up to the Main Roster, I’m very proud of his accomplishments both in this Industry and out. Congrats my friend!! You’ve earned this. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 9, 2019

Batista, a six-time World Champion, and successful Hollywood actor has had memorable rivalries with some of WWE's biggest names including John Cena, The Undertaker and Triple H. He was also one of the founding members of Evolution along with Ric Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton. Batista's final in-ring performance was against Triple-H at WrestleMania 2019, WWE revealed on their website.

The New World Order, or nWo, was led by "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. WWE revealed that the faction was crucial to WCW's success during the historic Monday Night War. They were involved in some of the biggest rivalries with Sting, Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger. All for members of the faction are being included in the class of 2020, WWE revealed on their website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.