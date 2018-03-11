GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Batra to Head Committee Which Will Co-ordinate With Govt, SAI

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra will head a nine-member committee that will co-ordinate with the government and Sports Authority of India (SAI) to address all the reported issues of National Sports Federations (NSFs), State Olympic Association (SOA) and Sports Code.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2018, 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra will head a nine-member committee that will co-ordinate with the government and Sports Authority of India (SAI) to address all the reported issues of National Sports Federations (NSFs), State Olympic Association (SOA) and Sports Code.

While Batra will be the chairman, noted lawyer RK Anand will be the working chairman. IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta will be the convenor. The other members of the committee are Anandeshwar Pandey, Randhir Singh Lalit Bhanot, Tarlochan Singh, Anil Khanna and Sudanshu Mittal.

It is learnt that Batra can increase the strength of the committee if he wants to.

With Commonwealth Games scheduled in three weeks' time and Asian Games set to be held later this year, the committee has been formed so that government gets a clearer picture about difficulties faced by NSFs.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
