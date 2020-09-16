Battle Of Ohio? Bengals-Browns Play In Prime Time

CINCINNATI (0-1) at CLEVELAND (0-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE Browns by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD Bengals 0-1; Browns 0-1

SERIES RECORD Bengals lead 51-42

LAST MEETING Bengals beat Browns 33-23 on Dec. 29, 2019 in Cincinnati.

LAST WEEK – Bengals lost to Chargers 16-13; Browns lost to Ravens 38-6

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 28, Browns No. 31

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (15), PASS (24).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (24), PASS (10).

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (8T), PASS (25).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES Ohio’s NFL teams renew rivalry in matchup featuring pair of Heisman Trophy-winning QBs and No. 1 overall picks. … Game also comes on official date of NFL’s 100th birthday. … Bengals 33-23 win over Browns was one of two last season by Cincinnati, which matched franchise mark for worst record. … Bengals trying to avoid 0-2 start for third time in four years opened 0-3 in 2017. … 2019 Heisman winner and top pick Joe Burrow was only rookie QB to start in opening week. He had 23-yard TD run, also threw an INT. Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 193 yards with three sacks. … Burrow missed all five deep throws, failing to connect with John Ross and A.J. Green on potential TDs. … Green returned after missing last season with ankle injury and had team-high five catches for 51 yards. Green was on field for 45 plays as Bengals eased him back, is expected to play more vs. Browns. … Green has 63 career TD catches, three shy of Chad Johnsons club record. … K Randy Bullock missed potential tying 31-yard FG with 2 seconds left vs. Chargers because of calf cramp. He fully practiced, but club signed K Austin Seibert, cut after Week 1 by Browns, as insurance. … DE Carlos Dunlap has 81 1/2 career sacks, two shy of Eddie Edwards franchise record. … Browns facing early-season pressure to win after playing poorly in all facets in blowout loss to powerful Ravens. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski makes home debut before 6,000 fans after state of Ohio granted team variance of COVID-19 crowd regulations. Browns committed three turnovers two fumbles, interception in opener. 2017 Heisman winner QB Baker Mayfield threw pick on first possession. … Mayfield still trying to develop chemistry with WR Odell Beckham Jr., who had three catches for 22 yards, his second-lowest output in career, in opener. … Cleveland switched kickers after Week 1, waiving Seibert and signing Cody Parkey from practice squad. Parkey, who infamously missed kick for Chicago in 2018 playoffs, kicked for Browns in 2016. Browns RBs Kareem Hunt (72) and Nick Chubb (60) combined for 132 yards rushing against Baltimore. Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 96 straight games. Defense hasnt given up 300 yards passing in 23 straight games, leagues current longest streak. Fantasy tip: Beckham is due, overdue, for monster game. Mayfield targeted him 10 times last week, but didn’t get three-time Pro Bowler involved early. Look for Browns to get Beckham some quick touches and Cleveland could test Cincy’s secondary with long throws.

