English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Batumi Chess Olympiad: Indian Men Beat Czech Republic, Women Go Down to Hungary
Krishnan Sasikiran guided Indian men to a 2.5-1.5 win over Czech Republic but the women's team suffered a shocking 1-3 defeat against Hungary in the eighth round of the 43rd chess Olympiad here on Tuesday.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Batumi: Krishnan Sasikiran guided Indian men to a 2.5-1.5 win over Czech Republic but the women's team suffered a shocking 1-3 defeat against Hungary in the eighth round of the 43rd chess Olympiad here on Tuesday.
On a day when the Indian think-tank decided to rest P Harikrishna, the best Indian performer so far, Viswanathan Anand was held to an easy draw by David Navarra, Vidit Gujrathi tried hard before splitting points with Viktor Laznicka on the second board and B Adhiban also drew with Hracek Zbynek on the third board in the first game.
However, the decision to rest Harikrishna was justified by Sasikiran who played an excellent game to outwit Ziri Stocek on the fourth board.
With 13 points in their kitty now, the Indian men assured themselves of a joint third place finish with three rounds still to come in the biggest chess event.
The United States are likely to be the sole leader as they cruised to a 2.5-1.5 victory over Azerbaijan while Poland stands third following a 2-2 draw with Armenia.
In the women's section, India suffered a major setback as in-form Koneru Humpy and Tania Sachdev both lost to Hoang Thang Trang and Ticia Gara of Hungary respectively.
The Indian women could only manage draws on the remaining two boards where D Harika and Eesha Karavade played with white pieces translating into a painful defeat.
The loss left Indian women on 11 points with a lot of catching up to do in the remaining rounds.
On a day when the Indian think-tank decided to rest P Harikrishna, the best Indian performer so far, Viswanathan Anand was held to an easy draw by David Navarra, Vidit Gujrathi tried hard before splitting points with Viktor Laznicka on the second board and B Adhiban also drew with Hracek Zbynek on the third board in the first game.
However, the decision to rest Harikrishna was justified by Sasikiran who played an excellent game to outwit Ziri Stocek on the fourth board.
With 13 points in their kitty now, the Indian men assured themselves of a joint third place finish with three rounds still to come in the biggest chess event.
The United States are likely to be the sole leader as they cruised to a 2.5-1.5 victory over Azerbaijan while Poland stands third following a 2-2 draw with Armenia.
In the women's section, India suffered a major setback as in-form Koneru Humpy and Tania Sachdev both lost to Hoang Thang Trang and Ticia Gara of Hungary respectively.
The Indian women could only manage draws on the remaining two boards where D Harika and Eesha Karavade played with white pieces translating into a painful defeat.
The loss left Indian women on 11 points with a lot of catching up to do in the remaining rounds.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After She Accuses Homeless Family of Child Trafficking
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...