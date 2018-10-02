Batumi Chess Olympiad: Indian Men Beat Egypt, Women Hold Georgia

World Rapid Champion Viswanathan Anand was held to a draw by Egyptian Grandmaster Amin B as India just managed to secure a 2.5-1.5 win against lowly Egypt in the 7th round of the 43rd chess olympiad on Monday.In the women section being held alongside, the Indian women played out a hard-fought draw against an experienced Georgia team. All the games were drawn.For the Indian men, it was a chance to register a big victory against the lower-rated Egyptian team in their quest for a position at the podium but the sailing was not so smooth as GM Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (rated 2711) lost playing white against his much lower-rated opponent International Master Fawzy A in a queen pawn game.Swift victories by P Harikrishna against GM Adly A and ever-reliable GM K Sasikairan against Hesham A took India to a 2.5-1.5 victory.The women section was much closely fought with all games ending in draws with none of the players achieving a breakthrough.On the top board, India's highest-rated women player Koneru Humpy, playing white, was held to a draw by Nana Dzagnidze in a dutch stonewall, D Harika drew Javakhishvili in a sicilian defense game on the second board, Arjun awardee Tania Sachdeva drew Batsiashvili on the third board.In the fourth board also saw fortunes being equally divided between Padmini R and Khotenashvili.