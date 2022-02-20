Bautista Agut Wins Doha Crown for 10th Title Beating Nikoloz Basilashvili

Second-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut defeated third-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Qatar ExxonMobil Open title at Doha, Qatar.

It is the 10th career title for the 33-year-old Bautista Agut and his second triumph in Doha, previously winning in 2019. The two players also met in the 2021 title match when Basilashvili prevailed in straight sets.

Basilashvili had eight aces in this year’s final while Bautista Agut had none. The Georgian committed three double faults.

Open 13 Provence

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime racked up 15 aces while outlasting Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the semifinals at Marseille, France.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime will face second-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the championship match. Rublev scored a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the other semifinal.

Rublev had a 9-3 edge in aces in the win over Bonzi. He now faces a red-hot Auger-Aliassime, who won his first career title last week in Rotterdam.

Rio Open

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain outlasted the competition to advance to the finals after a long day of competition in Rio de Janeiro.

With raining postponing the quarterfinals from Friday, the third-seeded Schwartzman and No. 7 Alcaraz won twice to advance to the final.

Schwartzman defeated Spain’s Pablo Andujar in the quarters in three sets before ousting countryman Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the semifinals.

Alcaraz upset No. 1 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. He defeated another Italian, Fabio Fognini, 6-2, 7-5 in the semis.

Delray Beach Open

The top two seeds will square off in the title match at Delray Beach, Fla.

Top-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain defeated No. 4 Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in their semifinal match. No. 2 seed Reilly Opelka needed three hours to defeat Australian John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4).

Opelka blasted 16 aces to fend off Millman.

