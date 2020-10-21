BAY vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips | Two heavyweight teams Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid begin their UEFA Champions League campaign by fighting it out this week. The UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at 12.30 am. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena.

The German champions will begin their 2020-21 season with great confidence that comes with winning the Champions League trophy and the Spanish side will be working hard to cover up their weaknesses and go for a better result in the league. Their last year’s exit in the quarter-final stage at the hands of RB Leipzig remains to be avenged.

Even though Robert Lewandowski has been in exemplary form, the only thing troubling Bayern could be the dearth of rest in between the two seasons. On the other hand, Luis Suárez is looking good as a striker in the Atletico squad.

The Group A match will be a battle of dominance as both sides strive to claim the top position. However, before the big action, the other two teams in the group, Lokomotiv Moscow and RB Salzburg will be battling it out today.

Dream11 Team for Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-captain: Luis Suarez

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Corentin Tolisso, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Saul Ñíguez

Strikers: Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez

Bayern Munich probable lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa

Atletico Madrid probable lineup vs Bayern Munich: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Koke, Lucas Torreira, Saul Ñíguez, Luis Suarez, Marcos Llorente